Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 18th February, 2024

A member of the House Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is also the chairman of the APC primary election committee, made this known on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Declaring the result of the APC governorship primary election held on Saturday, Uzodinma said Idahosa polled a total votes of 40,483 to defeat eight other aspirants.

The Imo governor said that having polled the highest number of votes among the nine aspirants, Idahosa becomes the candidate of the APC in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

To combat the smuggling and hoarding of food items, the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Services, and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have initiated a nationwide crackdown, bolstering border surveillance.

Naija News reports that this comes after Organised Labour declared a two-day protest against the country’s current economic difficulties.

According to the NCS, the task force established by President Bola Tinubu to address food hoarding had increased surveillance at Nigeria’s land borders in Borno, Niger, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Jigawa states, identifying them as “dark spots.”

Terrorists launched an assault on Nasarawa Godel, Zamfara State, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people and the abduction of around 20 others during an evening attack on Thursday in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area.

Naija News gathered that, unlike their typical mode of transportation on motorcycles, the terrorists arrived in Toyota Hilux vans.

A resident of the area, Tukur Yusuf, stated, “As of the last count, we have seven bodies, and several others were seriously wounded. Most of the abducted victims are women. The entire community is in a state of confusion.”

The terrorists, reportedly from Gwaska Dankarami, invaded the community around 6 pm, arriving in three Hilux vans and heading straight towards the community’s exit.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to step down from his position if he is overwhelmed with the series of challenges currently confronting the country.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the call while regretting challenges affecting the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The PDP Governors, in a recent statement, emphasized the importance of the ruling party fulfilling its mandate to address Nigeria’s issues rather than exacerbating them or resorting to blame-shifting and misinformation.

They highlighted that the difficulties experienced by Nigerians transcend tribal, religious, or political affiliations, underscoring that “a hungry man is an angry man.”

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria is prepared to host the African Central Bank under the Abuja Treaty’s vision.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian president made the statement while addressing African Union leaders at their 37th Ordinary Session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Tinubu stated that his administration will collaborate with the African Union Commission and member states to ensure the bank takes off in 2028.

Tinubu emphasized that Africa’s ability to tackle its challenges effectively depends on its resolute determination, rooted in solid solidarity, to prevent the perpetuation of existing issues and the emergence of new ones.

The collation of results during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State was abruptly disrupted by scores of suspected political thugs on Saturday.

Naija News learnt that results from eight local government areas had already been announced.

However, the collation of results at Rushville Hotel and Suite in GRA, Benin City, was ongoing and beamed live on TV when thugs stormed the location and alerted journalists covering the event to vacate the centre of the event.

Before journalists could gather their equipment together, the thugs swooped on the venue after overpowering the police operatives at the gate.

A former Edo Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship direct primary election holding today.

Naija News reports that Imasuen announced his withdrawal in a letter released on Saturday morning.

Recall that Imasuen and 13 other governorship aspirants were screened and cleared by a committee constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

The ex-deputy Governor’s withdrawal letter, which was addressed to his “highly-esteemed supporters,” explained he withdrew from the race in the interest of peace and unity.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has rewarded Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, for his performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Naija News reports that the governor who hosted the Super Eagles goalkeeper on Friday announced a N20 million reward for Nwabali and declared that he would receive the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State.

Additionally, the governor gifted N30 million to the Super Eagles’ crew, who were present at the event.

Fubara praised Nwabali, a Rivers-born goalkeeper, for his exceptional performance for the Super Eagles during the recently concluded AFCON tournament.

Social critic and human rights activists, Aisha Yesufu has revealed that the presidential campaign team for Labour Party at the 2023 presidential election did not pay social media influencers to campaign for Peter Obi in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Making this disclosure while giving account of the donations made to the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yesufu, who chaired the fund-raising team detailed that social media influencers that supported Peter Obi’s presidential ambition did so on their own accord.

She said that since the party did not have enough fund to do run television ads, they focused solely on radio to push their campaign messages. She further disclosed that the campaign team also spent on social media adverts but did not pay for the services of a social media influencer.

There was an explosion at the airport in the volatile eastern city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday morning, Naija News understands.

The incident took place amidst escalating clashes between rebel groups and government forces near the strategically important town of Sake, located approximately 20 kilometres (12 miles) away from Goma, AFP quoted security and government sources to have revealed.

The M23 rebel group, which the Kinshasa government claims is supported by Rwanda, is involved in the ongoing conflict with Congolese government forces.

“Yes, it’s true, Goma airport was hit by a bomb last night,” a source in the governorate of North Kivu province told reporters, but pleaded not to be named.

