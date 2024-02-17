Commotion As Thugs Disrupt Collation Of Results At Edo APC Governorship Primary

The collation of results during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State was abruptly disrupted by scores of suspected political thugs on Saturday.

Naija News learnt that results from eight local government areas had already been announced.

However, the collation of results at Rushville Hotel and Suite in GRA, Benin City, was ongoing and beamed live on TV when thugs stormed the location and alerted journalists covering the event to vacate the centre of the event.

Before journalists could gather their equipment together, the thugs swooped on the venue after overpowering the police operatives at the gate.

Several journalists, including NTA cameraman and FRCN reporter, were manhandled, with their equipment scattered.

The presence of the State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adeboye, alongside the party officials at the Centre, did not deter the hoodlums from carting away the election materials.

Meanwhile, Ernest Umakhihe has announced his withdrawal from the Edo State governorship contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security confirmed his withdrawal from the contest in a statement dated February 16 and signed by him.

In the statement made available to journalists on Saturday, Umakhihe cited his withdrawal as a move towards fostering harmony and solidarity within the APC.