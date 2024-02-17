Another APC Gov Aspirant Withdraws From Edo Election

Ernest Umakhihe has announced his withdrawal from the Edo State governorship contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security confirmed his withdrawal from the contest in a statement dated February 16 and signed by him.

In the statement made available to journalists on Saturday, Umakhihe cited his withdrawal as a move towards fostering harmony and solidarity within the APC.

The statement read, “It is with utmost satisfaction that I write to update you and everyone, including our party leaders that have contributed to my ‘Fresh Hope for Shared Prosperity” campaign, since we embarked on our socio-political revival mission.

“Like the cedar tree, the tree that we all planted on shared interest for a new and better Edo State, germinated so fast and was ready to bear fruits. My cardinal principle in life is that of Malcolm X, which says that “a man who stands for nothing will fall for anything.’

“This is why I am in politics and exactly the reason I joined the race to be elected governor of our dear state, which is in urgent need of an experienced and talented administrator.”

He added, “And in the words of late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo, ‘Man is the Alpha and Omega, the only dynamic means and the sole end, of all earthly human activities. All productive activities, if they are to be meaningful, equitable, just and human, should be geared to one and only one goal – the welfare of the individual.’

“These dignified words energised me and my team to have toured the 18 local government areas, preaching the gospel of prosperity and development.

“However, our train is making a temporary stop to engender peace and unity in our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Frankly, the hardest part about making this decision has been the fate of the Edo people, who are faced with diverse challenges. They have been more agitated than I’ve ever seen some of them.

“However, I have taken the decision on behalf of Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe Campaign Organization that, clearly under the present circumstances, this campaign cannot go on. I have stepped down and am ready to support any popular choice of our party.”

Umakhihe expressed his gratefulness to everyone who supported his campaign with their contributions, both material and otherwise.

Naija News reports that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Lucky Imasuen have earlier exited the governorship race, resulting in nine of the 12 approved candidates remaining in the race.