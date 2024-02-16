‘It Is Painful’ – Ize-Iyamu Withdraws From Edo Governorship Race

All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship aspirant, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has withdrawn from the Edo State gubernatorial race, barely 24 hours to the party’s primary election.

Naija News reports that Ize-Iyamu announced his withdrawal on Friday, in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, the State capital.

The withdrawal notice was addressed to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and copied to the Acting State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe.

Ize-Iyamu described the decision as painful but stated it has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates and supporters.

He further pledged that he and his teeming supporters would support any candidate that emerges in the primary election holding tomorrow.

Read the full text of the withdrawal letter:

“Few montha ago, after extensively interacting with family, friends, political assonates, and supporters, I joined the 2024 Edo state gubernatorial race as a result of my passion and commitment to the cause of rescuing Edo state from the current condition of decrepitude.

“I entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent. I appreciate the commended the effort made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to correct the erroneous impression maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants, including myself had been disqualified from the gubernatorial contest. The NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued clearance certificates. This step was praise worthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public.

“Having being cleared to contest, I regrettably wish to announce my withdrawal from the race. Although painful, this decision has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates and supporters. I make this sacrifice in the interest of the peace and unity that the party desperately requires at both state and national levels.

“I humbly appeal to the good people of Edo state to accept my decision which I very personal and I promise to be there for them at all times.

“Thankfully, I acknowledge the fatherly role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as well as the party’s National leadership for the fairness and commitment to the democratic process. Likewise, I remain grateful to the state working committee for their principled stand to allow a level playing field for all aspirants. I am extremely appreciative to my family, friends, supporters, well-wishers, and the extraordinary hardworking men and women of our campaign organization who were prepared to stop at nothing to see me fly the party’s flag. I salute your great works, your steadfastness and courage.

“Finally, as a loyal party man, I wish to pledge that I and my teeming supporters shall support any candidate that emerges in the primary election holding tomorrow.”