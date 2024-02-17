Nigeria Ready To Host African Central Bank 2028 – Tinubu Assures AU Leaders

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria is prepared to host the African Central Bank under the Abuja Treaty’s vision.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian president made the statement while addressing African Union leaders at their 37th Ordinary Session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Tinubu stated that his administration will collaborate with the African Union Commission and member states to ensure the bank takes off in 2028.

Tinubu emphasized that Africa’s ability to tackle its challenges effectively depends on its resolute determination, rooted in solid solidarity, to prevent the perpetuation of existing issues and the emergence of new ones.

Tinubu stated, “As a continent and as individual nations, we face strong headwinds and difficult hurdles threatening to complicate our mission to bring qualitative democratic governance and economic development to our people.

“Many of these obstacles, such as climate change and unfair patterns of global trade, are largely not of our making. However, some of the pitfalls, including coup-birthed autocracies and the deleterious tinkering with constitutional tenure provisions, are developmental cancers we as Africans are giving to ourselves.”

Tinubu pointed out the military coups in the Republics of Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, as well as the withdrawal of three of these nations from ECOWAS, stressing that disagreements regarding unconstitutional changes of government should not lead to a permanent breakdown of regional solidarity and collaboration.

“The drive for a peaceful, strong, and united West Africa is bigger than any one person or group of people. The bonds of history, culture, commerce, geography, and brotherhood hold deep meaning for our people. Thus, out of the dust and fog of misunderstanding and acrimony, we must seize the chance to create a new people-centric era of trust and accord.

“To all who care to listen, I declare that if you come to the table to discuss important matters in good faith, you will find Nigeria and ECOWAS already sitting there waiting to greet you as the brother that you are,” he added.