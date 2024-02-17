Ex-Edo Deputy Gov, Lucky Imasuen Withdraws From 2024 Guber Race

A former Edo Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasuen, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship direct primary election holding today.

Naija News reports that Imasuen announced his withdrawal in a letter released on Saturday morning.

Recall that Imasuen and 13 other governorship aspirants were screened and cleared by a committee constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

The ex-deputy Governor’s withdrawal letter, which was addressed to his “highly-esteemed supporters,” explained he withdrew from the race in the interest of peace and unity.

He said: “I have come to the conclusion that since members of our National Working Committee (NWC), in their wisdom, have expressed their preference for zoning the governorship position to Edo Central Senatorial District, it is wise to align with the decision of the party.

“I am immensely grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me throughout this journey. Your dedication and passion have been the driving force behind my campaign.

“While this decision was not made lightly, I trust that you will understand and continue to support our party as we work together towards our shared goals.

“From the foregoing, I am ready to support whoever emerges as our candidate in the primary election.”

Recall that a former Edo governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had on Friday also pulled out of the APC gubernatorial primary.