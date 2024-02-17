2023 Election: We Didn’t Pay Any Influencer To Campaign For Peter Obi – Aisha Yesufu Reveals

Social critic and human rights activists, Aisha Yesufu has revealed that the presidential campaign team for Labour Party at the 2023 presidential election did not pay social media influencers to campaign for Peter Obi in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Making this disclosure while giving account of the donations made to the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yesufu, who chaired the fund-raising team detailed that social media influencers that supported Peter Obi’s presidential ambition did so on their own accord.

She said that since the party did not have enough fund to do run television ads, they focused solely on radio to push their campaign messages. She further disclosed that the campaign team also spent on social media adverts but did not pay for the services of a social media influencer.

She said, “We didn’t have lots of money so we had to cut out coat according to our materials. We couldn’t do TV so we focused on radio. Also on States that we needed more penetration. We got very good prices sha. We used 40 radio houses and some had inter state reach. We also had social media adverts. That is in another schedule. We didn’t pay any influencers. Nigerians carried Peter Obi matter on their heads for free.”

Naija News recalls that the fundraising team for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation had earlier disclosed that they received donations totalling N596m from party supporters, Obidient movements and well-meaning Nigerians across the globe.

Yesufu, who was the chairman of the fund raising team made this disclosure at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday.

The disclosure came amid the internal crisis and corruption allegation that hit the leadership of the opposition party.