Idahosa Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate

A member of the House Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is also the chairman of the APC primary election committee, made this known on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Declaring the result of the APC governorship primary election held on Saturday, Uzodinma said Idahosa polled a total votes of 40,483 to defeat eight other aspirants.

The Imo governor said that having polled the highest number of votes among the nine aspirants, Idahosa becomes the candidate of the APC in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Uzodinma said there was a mix-up on where the secretariat of the committee was, noting that the Protea Hotel and not the Lushville Hotel, where results were announced earlier today, was the authentic secretariat.

Naija News earlier reported that governorship aspirants such as Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and Chief Lucky Imasuen had withdrawn from the primary election.