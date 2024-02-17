Edo 2024: Oshiomhole Not My Godfather – Dennis Idahosa

A member of the House of Representatives and a gubernatorial aspirant for the Edo State governorship election, Dennis Idahosa, has dismissed claims that he is being backed by a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Naija News reports that some of the APC gubernatorial aspirants have accused Oshiomhole of backing Idahosa in the party’s primary that will take place on Saturday (today), vowing to resist any attempt to impose a candidate on the party.

But speaking to The PUNCH, Idahosa stated that Oshiomhole is not his godfather, claiming he only visited the former Edo State governor just like every other aspirant.

According to him, his decision to contest the party’s ticket should not cause disaffection among other aspirants.

He said that he visited Oshiomhole to inform him of his ambition, wondering how such a visit could be seen as getting the backing of the former labour leader.

The lawmaker, however, warned those alleging that he was corrupt to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.

Idahosa said, “I can tell you that Oshiomhole has not said he is backing me. I only visited him like every other aspirant did to intimate him of my ambition, but I began to hear that he has thrown his weight behind me and that Oshiomhole is my godfather.

“I also do not think that my aspiration should cause disaffection among party members. We are all one, and we should work for the advancement of the party. I have already proved what I can do by some of the constituency projects I have done for his constituency as a Rep member.”