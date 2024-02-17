Seven Dead, 20 Abducted As Terrorists Attack Zamfara

Terrorists launched an assault on Nasarawa Godel, Zamfara State , resulting in the deaths of at least seven people and the abduction of around 20 others during an evening attack on Thursday in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area.

Naija News gathered that, unlike their typical mode of transportation on motorcycles, the terrorists arrived in Toyota Hilux vans.

A resident of the area, Tukur Yusuf, stated, “As of the last count, we have seven bodies, and several others were seriously wounded. Most of the abducted victims are women. The entire community is in a state of confusion.”

The terrorists, reportedly from Gwaska Dankarami, invaded the community around 6 pm, arriving in three Hilux vans and heading straight towards the community’s exit.

“It was part of their deceptive plans. When we saw them drive towards Kasheshi Kura, our neighbouring village, most of us thought the terrorists were going to attack the other village,” Yusuf said.

He said they went around the edges of the area and started shooting randomly while most of the vigilante members were helping Kasheshi Kura.

The northern area of Zamfara State, which borders Katsina, Sokoto, and Niger Republic, is currently witnessing a resurgence of terrorist attacks.

Naija News previously reported that residents of Kasuwan-Daji Town in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State were distressed after terrorists attacked the community and kidnapped about 40 individuals.