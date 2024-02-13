Terrorists Kill Police Officer, Abduct At Least 40 People In Zamfara

Residents of Kasuwan-Daji Town in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been thrown into distress after terrorists stormed the community and abducted approximately 40 people.

Reports reaching Naija News on Tuesday revealed that the gunmen stormed the community and carried out a ruthless house-to-house raid.

In their attempt to abduct individuals, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate shooting, endangering the lives of the inhabitants.

An eyewitness from Kaura-Namoda told journalists that the terrorists arrived in the community heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, including an anti-aircraft gun.

They specifically targeted the residence of the former State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Hamisu Kasuwar-Daji, where they abducted one of his wives and grandchildren.

In addition to this, the bandits also launched an assault on the nearby police station, resulting in the tragic deaths of two on-duty policemen.

The attackers seized the opportunity to steal the officers’ weapons. Shockingly, the entire ordeal lasted for over two hours without any resistance.

“Two residents were also killed, not only policemen. As of now, about 40 residents have been whisked away by the bandits,” one of the residents told journalists.

Naija News understands that the Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the attack but refused to speak further on the number of casualties recorded.

The Command’s spokesperson, Yazid Abubakar, who spoke to Channels TV said: “Yes, there was an attack in Kasuwar-Daji early hours of today.”

“We are yet to confirm the number of the residents abducted but the Commissioner of Police has deployed additional troops to restore normalcy in the town.”