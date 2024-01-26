Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 26th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 26th January 2024.

The Bola Tinibu government has promised to hold talks with the Organised Labour over a new minimum wage in March.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, while speaking at a dialogue organised by the Media Trust Group.

Idris said when President Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidy, the administration initially proposed paying N25,000 wage award to workers to cushion the effect of the policy.

He added that the amount was rejected by labour unions, which led to the increase of the wage award to N35,000 to be paid for six months.

The minister also urged Nigerians to give Tinubu some time to make things right, stressing the President’s intention is to address the welfare and well-being of all Nigerians.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and join the APC.

Speaking on Thursday at an APC stakeholders meeting in Kano, Ganduje promised to receive Yusuf wholeheartedly if the Governor decides to dump the NNPP.

Ganduje said the APC is speaking with a number of Governors to join the party, and Yusuf is welcome to come on board too.

According to him, if Governor Yusuf joins the APC, it will make Kano a one-party state.

Ganduje assured that the APC would provide an enabling environment for Yusuf and his supporters to enjoy peace and harmony in the APC.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Tinubu to provide a detailed account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan.

This loan was secured on August 16, 2023, and was designed to bolster the naira and stabilize the foreign exchange market.

The transaction, arranged by the African Export-Import Bank, was not only intended to support the national currency but also to aid the Federal Government’s monetary and fiscal reforms.

Notably, three weeks ago, the Federal Government received $2.25 billion of the $3.3 billion foreign exchange facility from the bank.

In a statement released on Thursday, Atiku Abubakar expressed concerns over the lack of public information regarding this significant financial deal, with the only available details emerging from sources within the NNPCL.

He highlighted that the transaction is being facilitated by a Special Purpose Vehicle named Project Gazelle Funding Limited, which was incorporated in the Bahamas.

Atiku’s call for transparency underscores the need for clarity and accountability in the management of the country’s financial resources, especially in large-scale transactions involving national assets like crude oil.

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has urged Nigerians to lower their expectations for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other presidents to come.

Naija News reports that Shehu, while speaking at the 21st Trust Dialogue with the theme:” Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers”, said ex-President Muhammadu Buhari was a victim of the crisis of expectations.

The ex-Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Buhari said some of his former principal’s problems resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the war between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, which affected grain importation.

Shehu, therefore, advised Nigerians to lower their expectations anytime they march to the polls to elect president, adding that no leader can solve all the nation’s problems.

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has declared support for the plans by the apex bank to move some of its departments and units from Abuja to Lagos.

Sanusi said the move is a sensible one, and despite the outcries against it in some quarters, the CBN and its current governor, Olayemi Cardoso, should go ahead with the policy implementation.

Naija News recalls that the recent announcement of plans by the CBN to move some of its departments to Lagos has caused mixed reactions in the country, with some northern stakeholders openly disclosing antagonism toward the move.

However, Sanusi, in his reaction, said those against the move are simply playing dirty politics. He added that he had plans to implement the same policy but didn’t stay long in office as the CBN Gobernor to realize his plans.

Speaking on the matter via a statement, the former CBN Governor said northern politicians making noise about the issue should be ignored.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Nigerian military remains committed to its constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier Gen Tukur Gusau, stated that the military remains neutral, focused, and professional.

Gusau said this while reacting to allegations the attack and killing of about 30 people in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State despite the curfew in place occurred because of collaboration by security agencies.

He said the military would deal with anybody found disobeying the law without bias or prejudice, stressing that the allegations made in the video were malicious and baseless.

Gusau asserted that the military will not be distracted by baseless accusations and remain steadfast in its commitment to restoring peace and security.

He, therefore, called on the public to support the ongoing military operations aimed at decimating non-state actors operating in these troubled areas of the state.

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday, conducted a screening and confirmation process for Olayide Adelami as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

This decision followed the nomination by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who submitted Adelami’s name to the Assembly for approval just 24 hours prior.

The confirmation took place during the Assembly’s plenary session, where the House selection committee, led by Speaker Olamide Oladij, considered and endorsed the nominee based on their report.

Before the plenary session, the House had previously conducted a screening exercise for the nominee at the Assembly complex.

During the plenary, the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin, read the letter sent to the House by Governor Aiyedatiwa, presenting the nominee for consideration.

After submitting the report, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Abayomi Akinruntan, recommended confirming the nominee’s appointment, affirming that Adelami had been properly screened.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, expressed his concern about the hardships faced by Nigerians due to the increase in fuel prices.

He lamented that Nigerians have been enduring the consequences of the fuel price hike and described them as losers for adapting to the rising costs.

Ajaero made these remarks at the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue, which focused on the theme “Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers.”

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that it is not too early to assess both the indicators of failure and success.

He stated that “the masses are the losers because Nigerians who were once buying fuel at N187/liter, now have to do so at the rate of N700/liter“.

Despite the hike, he highlighted that there hasn’t been a corresponding increase in salaries and wages, emphasising that the general populace is experiencing hardship.

Furthermore, he pointed out that during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, it took eight years for the exchange rate to move from N260/dollar to N700/dollar, saying, “Within six months, it moved from N700/dollar to N1,350/dollar under Tinubu. So who are the losers?” he asked.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has said President Bola Tinubu must ensure that all his movements are made public.

Obi stated this while reacting to Tinubu’s recent trip to Paris, the French capital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale cited “a private visit” as the reason for Tinubu’s trip.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024”, Ngelale added.

However, speaking via his X handle, Obi wondered why the president should embark on a publicly funded private visit.

He insisted that Tinubu is a public national asset; hence, the public should be aware of the reason for his trips.

The former Anambra governor argued that private visits should be done at his expense, not at public cost.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Thursday that the Lagos Red Line rail project will be unveiled next month.

Speaking at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, today, Sanwo-Olu mentioned that the state government had sent a formal letter to President Bola Tinubu, notifying him about the upcoming unveiling event in February.

“Our Red Line rail will be unveiled in February. In fact, we have written officially to Mr President to come and help us unveil it in February this year,” Sanwo-Olu said.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.