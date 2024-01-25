‘Abuja Is A Federal Capital, Not A Northern Issue’ – Sanusi Speaks On Plans To Move CBN Departments To Lagos

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has declared support for the plans by the apex bank to move some of its departments and units from Abuja to Lagos.

Sanusi said the move is a sensible one, and despite the outcries against it in some quarters, the CBN and its current governor, Olayemi Cardoso, should go ahead with the policy implementation.

Naija News recalls that the recent announcement of plans by the CBN to move some of its departments to Lagos has caused mixed reactions in the country, with some northern stakeholders openly disclosing antagonism toward the move.

However, Sanusi, in his reaction, said those against the move are simply playing dirty politics. He added that he had plans to implement the same policy but didn’t stay long in office as the CBN Gobernor to realize his plans.

Speaking on the matter via a statement, the former CBN Governor said northern politicians making noise about the issue should be ignored.

According to him: “Moving certain functions to the Lagos office ( which is bigger than the Abuja head office) is an eminently sensible move.”

“In my mind what I would have done was to move FSS and most of Operations to Lagos such that the two Deputy Governors would be largely operating out of Lagos or, even if they were more in Abuja , the bulk of their operational staff would be in Lagos.

“Economic policy, Corporate services and all the departments reporting to the Governor directly such as Strategy, Audit, Risk management, Governors’ office etc would remain in Abuja.

“It makes eminent strategic sense. And I would have done this if I had stayed.”

On the opposition from the north, Sanusi said it should be ignored as those against the move are against it for their selfish reasons, and not because of patriotism.

He called on Cardoso not to bend to political pressure, but rather ensure the right thing is done.

Sanusi added: “Moving staff to the Lagos office to streamline operations and make them more effective and reduce cost is a normal prerogative of management.

“The problem we have now is that many employees are children of politically exposed persons and their Abuja life and businesses are more important than the CBN work.

“The CBN is just an address for them and if they have to choose between their spoilt Abuja life and the job, they would gladly leave the CBN.

“All the more reason for the Governor to put his foot down and get rid of those elements they are dangerous for the bank’s future

“The question of locating functions is a STRATEGIC and not tactical one. A proper analysis should be done to identify which roles are best suited to Lagos and which to Abuja. Once the logic is clear the people then follow. Non communication of strategic intent opens the door to mischievous misrepresentation and arbitrariness.

“I don’t like the idea of arguing that the office structure can not handle the staff numbers. I am sure Julius Berger would refute that if they wanted to engage.”

The former Emir of Kano, however, appealed that some staff who may be seen by management as having genuine reasons may be considered to stay in Abuja.

He suggested that: “Individual situations should be considered. As much as possible we should be empathetic. For example young mothers with kids in school who do not need to move can be prioritised to stay in Abuja or those with medical conditions etc.”

“My advice to the Governor is to go ahead with his policy. Once the CBN starts bending to political pressure on one thing it will continue doing so.

“Northern politicians will shout that this is moving from Abuja to Lagos. Abuja is a federal capital not a northern issue. So long as this is a principled decision the noise should be ignored.

“When I was about to license Jaiz Bank, there was a lot of religious noise from CAN, etc. Even enlightened people like Okey Emelamah were going to sue me to court on religious grounds. I ignored it and licenced the bank. Nothing happened.

“A Christian Governor after me licenced at least two more non-interest banks. No one is even noticing again.

“Ethnic and religious bigots will always shout. The CBN should rise above it and just do what needs to be done. It is a very unpopular and difficult job and the Governor needs to be tough.”