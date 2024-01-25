BREAKING: Lagos Red Line Rail To Be Unveiled February – Sanwo-Olu Declares

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Thursday that the Lagos Red Line rail project will be unveiled next month.

Speaking at the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall Meeting held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Sheraton, Ikeja, today, Sanwo-Olu mentioned that the state government had sent a formal letter to President Bola Tinubu, notifying him about the upcoming unveiling event in February.

“Our Red Line rail will be unveiled in February. In fact, we have written officially to Mr President to come and help us unveil it in February this year,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Last year December, the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Ikeja Overpass was unveiled by Sanwo-Olu.

During the unveiling, Sanwo-Olu expressed optimism that the Red Line rail, which was reportedly at 95 per cent completion then, will be officially launched by Tinubu before the first quarter of 2024 concludes.

Furthermore, he emphasized that once the Red Line rail becomes operational, it will have the capacity to transport approximately 500,000 passengers on a daily basis.