Dump NNPP And Join APC – Ganduje Tells Governor Yusuf Of Kano

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and join the APC.

Speaking on Thursday at an APC stakeholders meeting in Kano, Ganduje promised to receive Yusuf wholeheartedly if the Governor decides to dump the NNPP.

Ganduje said the APC is speaking with a number of Governors to join the party, and Yusuf is welcome to come on board too.

According to him, if Governor Yusuf joins the APC, it will make Kano a one-party state.

Ganduje assured that the APC would provide an enabling environment for Yusuf and his supporters to enjoy peace and harmony in the APC.

“We have achieved in wooing some governors to join APC. Very soon some governors will join our party. So, if we can do this at national level, why can’t we do it at state level?

“Our hands are wide open. We are appealing to those who like to join our party. In particular, we are inviting the governor of Kano state to dump his party, NNPP, and join APC.

“We are calling him. We promise to create enabling environment for the governor of Kano State so that we make a solid, a very big followership.

“This is a reflection of our population since we are the most populous state in the federation,” Ganduje said.