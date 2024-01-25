You Are A National Asset, All Your Movements Should Be Made Public – Peter Obi Knocks Tinubu Over Trip To France

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has said President Bola Tinubu must ensure that all his movements are made public.

Obi stated this while reacting to Tinubu’s recent trip to Paris, the French capital.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale cited “a private visit” as the reason for Tinubu’s trip.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024”, Ngelale added.

However, speaking via his X handle, Obi wondered why the president should embark on a publicly funded private visit.

He insisted that Tinubu is a public national asset; hence, the public should be aware of the reason for his trips.

The former Anambra governor argued that private visits should be done at his expense, not at public cost.

He wrote, “I have been wondering what is private for a sitting President who is not on vacation to embark on a publicly funded ‘private’ visit.

“May I humbly remind the President that he is now a public national asset.

“Therefore, all his movements now should be public knowledge and matters of public interest. Even when he needs a private visit like a holiday, family gathering, etc, he should state so, which is graciously allowed, but private visits, like the one he has embarked on now, should be done at his expense and not at public cost.

“That is part of the cost-cutting measures desperately needed by the nation now. We now require savings of sorts to deal with every little issue that requires attention, like the maintenance of small public asset.

“I often wonder how we the leaders feel traveling in sophisticated manners while the majority of our infrastructure being used by the majority, including our foreign investors, is left dilapidated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The situation we find ourselves in calls for such drastic cuts in the cost of governance, and attendant savings, to be appropriately used for every minor public good. That is the spirit of the New Nigeria we are clamoring for.”