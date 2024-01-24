President Tinubu To Depart Nigeria For France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today depart Abuja for Paris, France, for a private visit.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a short statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked reports that plans are underway to move the Federal Capital Territory to Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Onanuga, in a statement via X on Wednesday, described those peddling the reports as dishonest, ethnic and regional champions, attempting to draw attention to themselves.

He noted that the rumour had made rounds during the presidential campaign in 2023 to stop Tinubu’s presidency, but it was trashed.

According to Onanuga, Abuja, as the FCT is backed by law and has come to stay, adding the movement of FAAN, a department of the Aviation Ministry, to Lagos does not amount to moving the FCT to Lagos.