‘We Remain Neutral’ – DHQ Reacts To Collusion Allegations In Fresh Plateau Killings

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Nigerian military remains committed to its constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier Gen Tukur Gusau, stated that the military remains neutral, focused, and professional.

Gusau said this while reacting to allegations the attack and killing of about 30 people in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State despite the curfew in place occurred because of collaboration by security agencies.

He said the military would deal with anybody found disobeying the law without bias or prejudice, stressing that the allegations made in the video were malicious and baseless.

Gusau asserted that the military will not be distracted by baseless accusations and remain steadfast in its commitment to restoring peace and security.

He, therefore, called on the public to support the ongoing military operations aimed at decimating non-state actors operating in these troubled areas of the state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a malicious video made by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Mangu Chapter, Reverend Timothy Daluk.

“The video has been circulating in the media, aiming to malign military personnel deployed to address the security challenges in the Mangu general area.

“The video made baseless and untrue accusations, claiming that the military is biased and supports a particular group against others.

“We categorically state that these accusations hold no truth, are malicious, and lack any reasonable foundation.

“It is important to recall that on January 23, 2024, there was a security breach in the Mangu municipal area, resulting in the Government of Plateau State declaring a 24-hour curfew.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven were reinforced in Mangu to enforce the curfew and bring the situation under control, thereby preventing its spread to other areas.

“The troops have carried out their duties professionally and in accordance with the rules of engagement. They have successfully arrested criminals involved in looting and burning properties, as well as recovered weapons.

“It is deeply disturbing that a religious leader, who is expected to demonstrate high levels of moral judgement and truthfulness, has resorted to spreading falsehoods about the military and its personnel.

“We strongly caution individuals involved in making malicious comments against the military to cease such.

“Henceforth, any person found spreading falsehoods will face constitutional redress, regardless of their status in society.

“We sincerely appreciate the law-abiding citizens’ support and cooperation and assure the public of our unwavering dedication to preserving peace and security in the country.”