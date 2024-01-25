Tinubu Govt Fixes Date To Hold Talks With Organised Labour Over New Minimum Wage

The Bola Tinibu government has promised to hold talks with the Organised Labour over a new minimum wage in March.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, while speaking at a dialogue organised by the Media Trust Group.

Idris said when President Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidy, the administration initially proposed paying N25,000 wage award to workers to cushion the effect of the policy.

He added that the amount was rejected by labour unions, which led to the increase of the wage award to N35,0 000 paid for six months.

The minister also urged Nigerians to give Tinubu some time to make things right, stressing the President’s intention is to address the welfare and well-being of all Nigerians.

He said: “Labour was not comfortable. We entered into negotiation with the labour and after long discussions with them and President Tinubu, we arrived and agreed at N35,000 which was accepted,.

“And the president said the N35,000 will be paid for six months to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy. That would be from September 2023 to February 2024.

“So, after the payment of wage award for six months; in March, the government and labour will come together again to deliberate on a new minimum wage for workers.

“However, it is important for Nigerians to understand the intention of Tinubu to address the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians. I know it is not easy, but Nigerians will be better for it.

“I want to call on Nigerians to give President Tinubu the time to make things right for the country.”