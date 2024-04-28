Organised Labour Shuts Down NSITF Over N2.1 Billion Unremitted Salary Taxes

The Organised Labour has shut down the headquarters of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over the alleged non-remittance of N2.1 billion in consequential taxes deducted from workers’ salaries.

The workers, led by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Festus Osifo, and executive members of the Association of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFE), took to the streets of Abuja on Friday to protest the alleged injustice.

The workers, who carried placards and sang different solidarity songs, also stormed the Fund’s headquarters in Abuja and called for the immediate removal of the NSITF Managing Director, Maureen Alagoa.

The protesters also urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene to prevent further crises within the Fund.

They also appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate their claims and probe the activities of the agency’s leadership.

Speaking with reporters, Osifo said the protest and subsequent shutdown of the Fund became necessary after failed attempts by ASSBIFE leadership to resolve the issue with NSITF management.

As of the time of filing this report, both the MD/CEO of NSITF and its spokesperson, Godson Nwachukwu, have yet to react to the claims.

Shake-Up In EFCC As Olukoyede Appoints Chief Of Staff, 14 Directors

The Chair of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede , has appointed Michael Nzekwe as his chief of staff.

Olukoyede in a move to restructure commission upgraded all the zonal commands of the EFCC to departments and appointed 14 new directors.