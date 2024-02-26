FG Meets NLC, TUC Over Planned Nationwide Protest

The Federal Government is currently meeting with the leadership of the Organised Labour over the planned nationwide protest slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Television Continental (TVC), the meeting between the government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is taking place in Abuja.

Recall that the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, had announced a two-day nationwide mass protest to press the demands on the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

However, the TUC opted out of the two-day nationwide protest over the failure of the NLC to carry the union along before making the announcement.

Also, not less than 65 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum pulled out of the planned nationwide protest.

It would be recalled that the leaders of organised labour and government representatives entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on October 2, 2023, after a 16-point agreement was reached.

The agreement was for the government to address the suffering of the masses resulting from fuel subsidy removal and find a lasting solution to the devaluation of the naira, inflation, and insecurity, among others.

Ajaero, while speaking at the media briefing, accused the Federal Government of failing to implement the agreement reached in October.