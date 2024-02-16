Connect with us
Advertisement

Nigeria News

Breaking: Labour Declares Nationwide Mass Protest Over Hardship

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Full List Of Labour Unions That Joined Nationwide Strike

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has scheduled February 27 and 28 as a two-day nationwide mass protest.

Naija News reports that the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this known during an ongoing press conference at Labour House, Abuja.

The protest was declared to press the demands on the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the leaders of organised labour and government representatives entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on October 2, 2023, after a 16-point agreement was reached.

The agreement was for the government to address the suffering of the masses resulting from fuel subsidy removal and find a lasting solution to the devaluation of the naira, inflation, insecurity, among others.

Details later…

Related Topics:

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.