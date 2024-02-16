Breaking: Labour Declares Nationwide Mass Protest Over Hardship

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has scheduled February 27 and 28 as a two-day nationwide mass protest.

Naija News reports that the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, made this known during an ongoing press conference at Labour House, Abuja.

The protest was declared to press the demands on the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the leaders of organised labour and government representatives entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on October 2, 2023, after a 16-point agreement was reached.

The agreement was for the government to address the suffering of the masses resulting from fuel subsidy removal and find a lasting solution to the devaluation of the naira, inflation, insecurity, among others.

Details later…