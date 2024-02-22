TUC Pulls Out Of NLC Planned Protest, Gives Reason

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has disclosed that it would not participate in the two-day nationwide protest announced by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Vice President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, made this known on Wednesday.

According to him, the NLC didn’t carry the union along before announcing the planned protest scheduled for the 27 and 28 of February, hence its members are not obligated to join the protest.

Etim argued that the NLC and the TUC issued a joint statement with a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over the increased cost of living, inflation, insecurity, and challenges facing the country.

He noted that the ultimatum would expire on the 22nd, and the normal thing would have been for the two unions to review the situation and agree on the way forward, but according to him, the NLC went ahead to unilaterally announce a nationwide protest.

Etim, said, “We cannot join the protest because the decision was not taken collectively. It is very clear that by virtue of the letter, there is no way we can join the protest.”

“We are writing to address a matter of mutual concern and our disappointment regarding the recent unilateral issuance of two days’ national protest with specified dates.

“You will recall that both centres issued a joint statement with a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government. This ultimatum will expire on Thursday, February 22nd, and the right thing to do was for both leaders to review the situation and agree on the way forward prior to convening our respective NEC meetings.

“Our respective NEC is made up of highly intelligent individuals who are desirous that we both work together always in our collective interest. Even if we didn’t anticipate our NEC decision meetings, it is our responsibility as leaders to harmonise our positions before jointly going to the press.

“It was our understanding that decisions of such magnitude would be made collectively, ensuring that the interests and perspectives of all parties involved are duly considered.

“This is the way other leaders of both centres have worked together from the time of SECSCAN to when TUC was formally registered.’’