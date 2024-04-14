Concern As Electricity Generation Falls To 2,775 Megawatts

Advertisement

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said electricity generation in the country nosedived to 2,775 MegaWatts (MW) on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Naija News reports that the TUC stated this in the data released by one of its semi-autonomous units, the Nigeria Electricity System Operator (NESO).

According to the company, the decline is a 32.3 per cent decline from the 4,099.87MW recorded last week.

Information supplied by the Independent System Operator (ISO) showed that as of 6 pm yesterday, load allocation to the eleven DisCos stood at 2,775.00 Megawatts.

Abuja Disco had the highest allocation at 428MW, followed by Ikeja Electric at 422MW, Eko Disco at 359MW, Ibadan Disco at 335MW, Benin Disco at 227MW, and Enugu Disco at 200MW.

The distribution companies with the lowest allocation were Yola Disco at 79MW, Jos Disco at 158MW, Kaduna Disco at 181MW, Kano Disco at 188MW and Port Harcourt Disco at 198MW.

New Tariff Hike Absurd, Inhumane – Electricity Workers Tell FG

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has demanded that the Bola Tinubu-led federal government immediately withdraw the new electricity tariff increase.

The union, in a letter signed by its Acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, and addressed to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the new tariff increase would push the price of goods upwards and affect the poor.

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity tariff on April 3 for customers enjoying 20 hours of power supply daily, who are said to be under the “Band A” classification.

With the tariff increase, Band A customers will pay N225 kilowatt per hour instead of the current N66.

However, the NUEE described the tariff increase as absurd for a country already facing economic hardship and alleged that the minister did not seek the input of stakeholders before making the decision.