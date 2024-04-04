TUC Condemns Electricity Tariff Hike, Says It Is A “Recipe For Unrest” In Nigeria

Advertisement

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has vehemently criticized the recent increase in electricity tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), labelling it as a potential cause of unrest in the country.

Naija News reports that the Deputy President of TUC, Dr. Tommy Okoh, expressed that the hike is intolerable and pleaded with the government to consider the plight of the economically challenged populace.

Dr. Okoh highlighted the steep rise in electricity costs, “The hike in the electricity tariff from 66/kwh to 225/kwh for people who enjoy electricity supply for 20 hours per day is totally unacceptable and a recipe for unrest.”

He underscored the impracticality of the hike by pointing out the absence of consistent electricity supply across the nation, including critical economic zones like airports.

“This government should know that they were not voted into office for the enslavement of the citizens but to protect and better the lots of the masses. This is an indication that the poor can no longer breathe,” Dr. Okoh said.

The recent tariff adjustment by NERC aims to reduce the government’s estimated N2.9 trillion electricity subsidy in the 2024 fiscal year, affecting a total of 1,974,385 electricity consumers.

The increase, which saw Band A customers’ tariffs soar by 230 per cent from N68 per kilowatt-hour to N225/kWh, marks the end of federal government subsidies for customers receiving an average of 20 hours of electricity supply per day.

The Vice Chairman of NERC, Mr. Musliu Oseni, explained that this decision was compelled by the government’s failure to meet its financial obligations to the Nigeria Electricity Market, which resulted in an accumulation of N3.5 trillion in debt owed to power generation companies and gas suppliers.

The reclassification of Band A customers based on the duration of daily electricity supply aims to ensure that the tariff increase affects only those who benefit from extended power supply hours.

NERC has promised that the revenue generated from the increased tariffs would foster sector investments and has committed to deploying measures to guarantee that customers in Band A receive their due daily hours of electricity from distribution companies (DisCos).

As the country grapples with these changes, the TUC’s stance reflects broader concerns over the impact of utility cost increases on the average Nigerian, especially amidst the current economic challenges.