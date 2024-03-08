See How Much Some States Are Offering As New Minimum Wage For Workers

Some state governments have rejected the new minimum wage demands made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), describing it as unrealistic and unsustainable.

Some of the states that have rejected the labour demands have also offered what they believe should be the new minimum wage for workers in their respective states.

This follows the town hall meetings held across the six geo-political zones of the country on the new minimum wage on Thursday.

From the zonal meetings, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) proposes N709,000, while the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) recommends N447,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

The NLC and TUC chapters in the six Northeast states recommended a minimum of N560,000 per month.

In the Southeast, Labour proposed N540,000 per month.

Labour in the Southwest suggested N794,000 as the minimum wage.

The Southsouth NLC zonal chapters proposed at least N850,000 per month.

In the Northwest, Labour proposed N485,000 per month.

The proposals were presented when six cities across the six geo-political zones hosted discussions on the new minimum wage.

However, some states are proposing between N45,000 and N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

Below is a breakdown of what some states are offering as new minimum wage based on the zonal town hall meetings held on Thursday.

Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Head of Service (HoS), Bode Agoro, said Lagos looked forward to a fair and realistic wage structure. He made the statement at the Southwest zonal public hearing held at the LTV Blue Roof Arena in Ikeja.

While no specific figure was mentioned as the proposed new minimum wage, he said Lagos has implemented a minimum wage of N41,500, while the current national minimum wage stands at N30,000.

Plateau State

The Plateau State government, represented by its Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Labour Relations, proposed N60,000, N70,000 and N80,000.

Nasarawa State

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, represented by the Head of Service of the State, Abigail Waya, urged the Tripartite Committee to allow his state to renegotiate minimum wage.

He said economic realities may not allow the state to pay a wage beyond its financial capability.

Niger State

Niger State government said it was willing to pay any amount fixed by the committee.

Bauchi State

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed proposed a N45,000 minimum wage.

Adamawa State

Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, who represented Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, also N45,000.

Gombe State

The representatives of the Gombe State government suggested a N60,000 minimum wage.

Taraba State

Taraba State government also suggested a N60,000 minimum wage.

Katsina State

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, represented by the Commissioner of Information, Dr Bala Zango, said the state would abide by whatever wage the committee decides.

Naija News reports the current minimum wage of N30,000, went into effect in April 2019.

In January 2024, the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, constituted a 37-member Tripartite Committee to negotiate and agree on the new minimum wage, which is due to take effect this year.