BREAKING: Ondo Assembly Confirms Adelami As Deputy Governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday, conducted a screening and confirmation process for Olayide Adelami as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

This decision followed the nomination by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who submitted Adelami’s name to the Assembly for approval just 24 hours prior.

The confirmation took place during the Assembly’s plenary session, where the House selection committee, led by Speaker Olamide Oladij, considered and endorsed the nominee based on their report.

Before the plenary session, the House had previously conducted a screening exercise for the nominee at the Assembly complex.

During the plenary, the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin, read the letter sent to the House by Governor Aiyedatiwa, presenting the nominee for consideration.

After submitting the report, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Abayomi Akinruntan, recommended confirming the nominee’s appointment, affirming that Adelami had been properly screened.

The Majority Leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, proposed the motion for the report to be considered and for the confirmation of the nominee.

Felix Afe, representing Akoko North West 2 Constituency, seconded the motion.

The Speaker, Oladiji, who presided over the session, ruled in favour of the confirmation and congratulated the Deputy Governor-designate.

He urged the nominee to give his best and assured the executive of the House’s support for the benefit of the people in receiving more dividends of democracy.

In response, Adelami expressed appreciation to Governor Aiyedatiwa for the nomination and pledged not to betray the confidence placed in him.