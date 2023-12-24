Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 24th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 24th, December 2023.

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has fulfilled the conditions of his bail as outlined by the court.

Emefiele has therefore left the Kuje prison after meeting the N300 million bail condition.

It was gathered that Emefiele’s release warrant was signed by a vacation judge, Justice Othman Musa on 22nd December.

Naija News recalls Emefiele was in November, granted bail in the sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is now in the United Kingdom, has acknowledged that she embezzled money from Nigeria.

Confessing her deeds during a recent press briefing in London, Madueke alleged that she had entrusted nine billion Dollars to the incumbent Governor of Zamfara State.

Naija News recalls that Madueke served as petroleum minister under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Port Harcourt-born is understood to have fled the country to the United Kingdom out of fear of being arrested by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, said his principal is working to address the challenges brought about by the reforms introduced by the administration in all sectors of the economy.

Onanuga stated this in a statement released in Abuja, adding that more such measures would be taken in 2024.

He said Tinubu had never shied away from acknowledging the temporary pains triggered by the reforms, stressing that proactive measures would continue to be taken.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Reuben Olorunfunmi, has spoken on the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers political crisis.

Olorunfunmi in his reaction condemned those criticising Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers state’s political crisis.

He said the President as the father of the nation had every right to intervene and that his interventions were not politically motivated.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu met with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and some stakeholders, where eight resolutions were agreed upon, including the recognition of the 27 lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC as well as the payment of their entitlements.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deleted an Instagram post which quotes former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke addressing the money laundering allegation against her.

The social media post earlier cited by Naija News claimed that the former minister spoke in an interview with journalists in the United Kingdom.

However, further checks on the anti-graft agency’s Instagram handle shows that the unsigned post has been pulled down.

When Punch reached out to the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, he disclosed that the report didn’t emanate from them nor was it signed by the anti-graft agency.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has made demands from President Bola Tinubu and other political leaders as Nigerians mark Christmas.

The union charged politicians to use the festive period to seek creative measures to lift Nigerians out of the present humongous suffering and hardship.

According to NLC, instead of handouts, Nigerians expect from government concrete actions with solid results.

Thousands of protesters who stormed the Government House in Port Harcourt have asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reject the peace deal offered by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking via a statement signed by the leaders of about 16 organizations including the National President of Rivers State students , Comrade Abbey Precious Sime-Ipiri, President of Ogoni Youth Federation, Dr. Legborsi Yamabana, Coordinator of National Association of Nigerian students, NANS, Levi Okoru, President of the Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Chijioke Ihunwo among others, they insisted that the agreement was unconstitutional.

The group lamented that the agreement could be compared to selling the collective hegemony of the state to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo laid his father, Pa Simeon Soludo to rest in Umueze-Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

Soludo during the funeral praised his late father, stating that he passed away as a “staunch” Catholic.

Naija News reports that the governor expressed gratitude to everyone who attended the ceremony and reminded the populace that Anambra burial customs are governed by a legislation that was designed to reduce costs associated with interment.

The Governor candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has returned to Nigeria after six months in the United Kingdom.

Adebutu returned to Nigeria on Friday night through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to Punch, the former House of Representatives member was received by his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, Tola Banjo, and other leaders of the PDP in Ogun State.

Adebutu’s media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, confirmed that his principal is back in the country.

All thirty-six (36) members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who had been detained for two years in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, have been released by the Ebonyi State High Court.

Naija News reports that the counsel representing IPOB, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, confirmed this development in a statement released on Saturday.

Initially charged with murder under charge No: HAB/29c/2021, the IPOB members pleaded not guilty, and the case proceeded to a hearing.

The prosecution presented six witnesses and closed its case, after which we submitted a No Case Submission. This submission was duly adopted on June 15, 2022, and the ruling was subsequently adjourned.

