Fubara: Tinubu’s Agreement Shows Plan To Sell State Leadership To Wike – Rivers Indigenes Fume

Thousands of protesters who stormed the Government House in Port Harcourt have asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to reject the peace deal offered by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking via a statement signed by the leaders of about 16 organizations including the National President of Rivers State students , Comrade Abbey Precious Sime-Ipiri, President of Ogoni Youth Federation, Dr. Legborsi Yamabana, Coordinator of National Association of Nigerian students, NANS, Levi Okoru, President of the Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Chijioke Ihunwo among others, they insisted that the agreement was unconstitutional.

The group lamented that the agreement could be compared to selling the collective hegemony of the state to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

They argued that the resolution was not only unconstitutional, but also not signed by the President or any top Federal Government official.

The protesters claimed that the agreement reveals a plan to enslave Rivers people and bring the state under tyrannical control of one man

The groups contended that, “the Abuja meeting was convened at the instance of the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but the agreement did not have the signature of Mr. President and this throws question as to the authenticity of the said resolutions. It is worthy of mention that the following persons did not also sign their signatures; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Chief of Staff to Mr. President, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Chief Justice of the Federation.

“In fact, that no spokesperson of Mr. President addressed the press on the purported resolutions, leaves Nigerians with more questions than answers”

They alleged that Wike and the Chief of Staff to Femi Gbajabiamila, were working hand in hand to undermine the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, just to suit their inordinate and selfish political ambitions for 2027.

“We therefore call on all Rivers State people (indigenes & residents) and the entire Niger Delta people across Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Edo states to get prepared and ready to occupy Omagwa International airport, Port Harcourt., Onne oil and gas free zone.NLNG bonny and Port Harcourt complex and facilities.

“Others are Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) complex and facilities Nigeria Oil Agip Oil Company, Total Energies, Aba -PortHarcourt Express road, East West Road, Federal Secretariat , all markets , water ways among others,” the statement added.