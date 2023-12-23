Anambra Governor, Soludo Buries Father

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo laid his father, Pa Simeon Soludo to rest in Umueze-Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

Soludo during the funeral praised his late father, stating that he passed away as a “staunch” Catholic.

Naija News reports that the governor expressed gratitude to everyone who attended the ceremony and reminded the populace that Anambra burial customs are governed by a legislation that was designed to reduce costs associated with interment.

He said, “Spiritually I remembered that my father was teaching us catechism after the civil war. There was a time he asked me a question, to recite what he taught us in catechism but I failed it and he flogged me and since then I have not failed in catechism.

"We worship at St Jude and I served morning mass there before going to school and have our Block Rosary too. "As an only son, my father today was blessed with seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. "We did not print any posters, brochures, invitation cards, or give mourning clothes to people. We only wear mourning clothes to show we are mourning. "Some people are poor and when they are mourning they go borrowing and sell their land just to get money for burial."

The governor said that if he could bury his father as governor without much spending, others too could do the same.