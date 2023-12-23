Breaking: Emefiele Meets Bail Condition, Leaves Kuje Prison

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has fulfilled the conditions of his bail as outlined by the court.

Emefiele has therefore left the Kuje prison after meeting the N300 million bail condition.

It was gathered that Emefiele’s release warrant was signed by a vacation judge, Justice Othman Musa on 22nd December.

Naija News recalls Emefiele was in November, granted bail in the sum of N300 million and two sureties in like sum by Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

The sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District according to the Judge and the former CBN Governor was mandated to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and remain within the Abuja Municipal Council.

Justice Muazu remanded Emefiele at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending when he meets the bail conditions.

This comes four months after the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos granted him bail in the sum of N20 million.

The former CBN Governor is standing trial for charges brought against him by the federal government for corrupt practices while in office.

Back in June, President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of Emefiele from office as the CBN Governor.