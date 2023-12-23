Ogun PDP Govenor Candidate, Adebutu Returns To Nigeria After Six Months

The Governor candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has returned to Nigeria after six months in the United Kingdom.

Adebutu returned to Nigeria on Friday night through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to Punch, the former House of Representatives member was received by his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, Tola Banjo, and other leaders of the PDP in Ogun State.

Adebutu’s media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, confirmed that his principal is back in the country.

Recall that All Progressives Congress (APC) had on many occasions accused Adebutu of running from the law over allegations of vote-buying during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, had made similar allegations against the PDP candidate, asking him to return home and face the law.

Oladunjoye, in a recent interview, said, “He is afraid of his shadow. We also know too well that he is running away from being arraigned alongside other members of his party. If he claims otherwise, the best way to prove us wrong is to buy a ticket and board the next available flight home.”

Story continues below advertisement



However, Adebutu had earlier said in an interview that he decided to remain in the UK, where he had gone to receive medical attention after the general elections, due to threats to his life.