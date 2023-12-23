EFCC Pulls Down Social Media Post Of Diezani Allison-Madueke Alleged Interview

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deleted an Instagram post which quotes former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke addressing the money laundering allegation against her.

The social media post earlier cited by Naija News claimed that the former minister spoke in an interview with journalists in the United Kingdom.

However, further checks on the anti-graft agency’s Instagram handle shows that the unsigned post has been pulled down.

When Punch reached out to the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, he disclosed that the report didn’t emanate from them nor was it signed by the anti-graft agency.

“The report is not from the EFCC. Anything that is not signed by me is not from us (the EFCC),” Oyewale said.

Allison-Madueke who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration fled the country following her prosecution by the EFCC over alleged money laundering.

In October 2023, it was reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, submitted a warrant of arrest and request to the Crown Prosecution Services of the United Kingdom for her extradition.

The report indicated that the request which was made on the orders of President Bola Tinubu followed a written official request by the EFCC to the office of the AGF earlier in October.