Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani Madueke Names Governor She Gave 9 Billion Dollars, Agrees She Embezzled Nigeria’s Money

Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is now in the United Kingdom, has acknowledged that she embezzled money from Nigeria.

Confessing her deeds during a recent press briefing in London, Madueke alleged that she had entrusted nine billion Dollars to the incumbent Governor of Zamfara State.

Naija News recalls that Madueke served as petroleum minister under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Port Harcourt-born is understood to have fled the country to the United Kingdom out of fear of being arrested by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Diezani, who is said to be battling cancer, is now appealing to the Nigerian government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to allow her to return to the country and confess to her financial wrongdoing during her time in office.

According to SaharaReporters, Madueke, accused of embezzling billions of dollars from Nigeria, expressed her willingness to provide detailed information about the funds she allegedly misappropriated while in power.

“I am now a born-again Christian and currently grappling with the second stage of cancer, for which my United Kingdom-based physician has advised me to continue medication for the rest of my life. Yes, no one is flawless, but sometimes, God Almighty permits such occurrences.

“I’ve been accused of financial misconduct during my tenure as the petroleum minister, and it’s true. However, I would like President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to forgive me, allow me to return home, and contribute because life is transient,” the former Minister reportedly said.

Maybe He Wants To Claim The 9 Billion Dollars When I Die – Madueke To Governor Lawal

Madueke proceeded to discuss her connection with the present governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal Dare, who had served as the Executive Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC.

She reiterated that she entrusted Lawal with a staggering sum of over 9 billion dollars for safekeeping.

She said, “My husband and my entire family members, including my Nigeria lawyer based in the United Kingdom, knew my relationship with Dauda Lawal Dare, the current Zamfara State governor to whom I entrusted over 9 billion dollars for safekeeping while he was the Executive Director of the First Bank Nigeria PLC.

“Unfortunately, it has now come to a point that Mr Dauda Lawal is no longer picking up my phone calls and even worked in Collaboration with UK police to put me under Surveillance, maybe to claim the money I entrusted to him when I die.”