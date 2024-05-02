{Breaking} Naira Abuse: EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest To Settle Out Of Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, have agreed to settle out of court regarding the naira abuse case slammed against the socialite.

Recall the EFCC had dragged Cubana Chief Priest to court over allegations of naira abuse but the socialite was granted a ₦10 million bail after he pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Federal High Court in Lagos on April 17.

The EFCC arraigned him before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on three counts bordering on abuse of naira, spraying, and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social event contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

Details later…