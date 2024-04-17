Court Grants Cubana Chief Priest Bail

Cubana Chief Priest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, has been granted a bail of ₦10 million by the court after pleading not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The court granted him a ₦10m bail with two sureties in like sum.

Recall Cubana Chief Priest earlier entered a ‘not guilty’ plea to charges of tampering and abusing the naira during his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

The socialite and businessman faced three counts of naira abuse stemming from his actions at some social events, and was charged before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News recalls the socialite was apprehended by operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos for the alleged offences.

He was transported to court on Wednesday under a heavily armed police escort and arrived at approximately 8:45 a.m. for trial.

EFCC Just Scapegoating Celebrities – Seun Jimoh

Popular Nollywood actor, Seun Jimoh has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) of “scapegoating” celebrities in its ongoing clampdown on Naira abusers.

He stated this in an Instagram post on Tuesday while reacting to the news that the EFCC is set to arraign popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, for Naira abuse.

The arraignment of Cubana Chief Protest comes days after popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, was sent to six months imprisonment for a similar offence.

Jimoh said it is unfair that certain people are being selected for a crime almost 70% of Nigerians or more are guilty of with overwhelming video evidence all over the internet.