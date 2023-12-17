Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 17th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 17th, December 2023.

Presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election have agreed to float a forum to mobilize support for President Bola Tinubu as part of measures to tackle the challenges confronting the nation.

They have consequently dropped any presidential ambition ahead of 2027.

Some of the APC presidential aspirants in the last election are former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Sani Yarima, Rotimi Amaechi, Dr Nicolas Felix, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Gov. Yahaya Bello, Engr. Dave Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Senators Ahmad Lawan and Godswill Akpabio, among others.

Convener and Acting Chairman of the Forum, Senator Yarima as well as the party’s youngest presidential presidential aspirant, Nicholas Felix disclosed this in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved N35,000 wage award for the state public servants.

Naija News learnt that Sanwo-Olu also approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

According to Punch, the approval was contained in a circular signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, with reference number CIR/HOS/’23/Vol. 1/ 109.

The circular titled ‘2023 End Of Year Bonus And Implementation Of Wage Awards’, stated that the governor approved the payments as part of his administration’s appreciation of public servants’ contribution towards the progress of the state, as well as his commitment to their welfare.

Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has labelled the current Supreme Court as the worst in his extensive legal career.

Agbakoba shared his critical views at a colloquium in Abuja, celebrating Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s 61st birthday.

The event, attended by President Bola Tinubu and other key political and legislative leaders, provided a platform for Agbakoba’s comments.

Agbakoba recounts his unsuccessful attempt to join the Supreme Court bench, attributing it to a ‘mafia’ within the National Judicial Council.

The Israeli army says it is investigating the deaths of three hostages whom soldiers mistakenly identified as a threat.

Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer El-Talalqa, all in their twenties, were shot during operations in Gaza City, according to the military.

The casualties were among the about 250 hostages abducted during the October 7 strikes in Israel by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,140 persons.

With the promise of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the captives, Israel initiated a massive military campaign against the Palestinian Islamist movement, destroying a large portion of the Gaza Strip. According to the health ministry of the Hamas-run region, at least 18,800 people have died in the conflict, the majority of whom were women and children.

The Labour Party (LP) has dropped its petition against the election of Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that LP had challenged the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 poll.

However, the Appeal Court in Lagos dismissed LP’s petition and upheld Fubara’s victory.

Weeks after the development, LP’s governorship candidate in the election, Beatrice Itubo said the party had dropped the case.

She made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television on Saturday in her Ogbakiri country home of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed readiness to act on the ongoing political conflict in Rivers State, citing its impact on workers’ welfare.

The labour union believes the political unrest is detracting from the governor’s ability to effectively govern the state.

The Chairman of NLC in the state, Alex Agwanwo highlighted the growing tension and its negative effects on workers during a meeting in Port Harcourt.

Agwanwo criticized the political strife, emphasizing how it hampers the timely delivery of workers’ benefits.

The acting governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has frozen the accounts of the 18 local government areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), thereby creating anxiety across the state.

Reports also claimed that Aiyedatiwa has warned the newly created LCDA not to open new accounts.

Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is currently on medical leave transferred power to his deputy, Aiyedatiwa some days back.

In a fresh development, Aiyedatiwa sent a letter to all local councils halting all financial activities.

Former National Publicity Secretary of the now-defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has alleged how former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, tricked and planned to ‘deal with’ former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

According to Eze, after Wike had lost the 2023 PDP presidential ticket, Ganduje, who is now the national chairman of the APC, went abroad to ensure that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was sent back to the classroom of practical politicking to learn the rudiments.

“He has been tricked into thinking that he handed over Rivers State APC to him by wrongly dissolving the Rivers State Chapter and appointing some Wike’s loyalists as Caretaker Committee,” Daily Post quoted Eze.

By taking this action, he noticed that Ganduje had opened up the chance to deliver a significant blow to the former Governor of Rivers and his style of politics, although it was simply a tactic to submerge him in the vast realm of politics.

The lawmaker representing the Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Boma Goodhead, has accused the former state Governor and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of assassination and syphoning $300 million in funds for the development of Ogoniland.

Naija News reports that the member of the House of Representatives made this known during the Ijaw community protest on Friday over the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike.

Goodhead said Wike often boasts about having the presidency, judiciary, Federal Government, Chief of Staff, and security agencies in his pocket; however, Rivers State cannot be in his pocket.

She also alleged that Wike is responsible for orchestrating the killing of a Divisional Police Officer in the Ahoada East local government area of the state, Bako Angbashim.

The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega has called for the restructuring of Nigeria before the 2027 general elections.

The former INEC boss insisted that the presidential system of government practised in Nigeria is defective.

He said power devolution to the sub-nationals was critical for the country to develop, adding that the president is too powerful.

Jega, however, expressed strong opposition to the parliamentary system of government, saying restructuring was necessary to have the best of a federal system.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.