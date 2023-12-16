Sanwo-Olu Approves Wage Award, December Bonus For Workers

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved N35,000 wage award for the state public servants.

Naija News learnt that Sanwo-Olu also approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

According to Punch, the approval was contained in a circular signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, with reference number CIR/HOS/’23/Vol. 1/ 109.

The circular titled ‘2023 End Of Year Bonus And Implementation Of Wage Awards’, stated that the governor approved the payments as part of his administration’s appreciation of public servants’ contribution towards the progress of the state, as well as his commitment to their welfare.

It was stated that the end-of-year bonus and the wage award which would be paid alongside December 2023 salary, would be non-taxable.

The statement reads, “As part of the present administration’s continuous appreciation of the contributions of all public servants towards the advancement of the state and its unrelenting commitment to the welfare of its workforce, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has graciously approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, including employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

“In the same vein, Mr. Governor has further approved the implementation of the wage award (palliative) pending the review of the national minimum wage.

“Therefore, the 50% of the basic salary as an end-of-year Bonus, as well as the wage award palliative), will be paid alongside the December 2023 salary as a “non-taxable element.

“Sequel to the foregoing, public servants are implored to continually strive for excellence in providing qualitative service delivery to the people of the State in line with Mr Governor’s THEMES+ Agenda.

“Accordingly, all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are hereby enjoined to note the content of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”