‘Rivers State Can’t Be In Your Pocket Like Presidency, Judiciary’ – Rep Member Accuses Wike Of Assassination, $300 Million Loot

The lawmaker representing the Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Boma Goodhead, has accused the former state Governor and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of assassination and syphoning $300 million in funds for the development of Ogoniland.

Naija News reports that the member of the House of Representatives made this known during the Ijaw community protest on Friday over the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike.

Goodhead said Wike often boasts about having the presidency, judiciary, Federal Government, Chief of Staff, and security agencies in his pocket; however, Rivers State cannot be in his pocket.

She also alleged that Wike is responsible for orchestrating the killing of a Divisional Police Officer in the Ahoada East local government area of the state, Bako Angbashim.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain called on security agencies to investigate Wike and bring him in for questioning over alleged involvement in Angbashim’s death.

Goodhead further alleged that Wike embezzled $300 million designated for the Ogoni people, labelling the FCT minister as a deceitful liar, and he is nobody without the citizens of Rivers state.

She warned Wike to avoid inviting security agencies to disturb the peace of the state, expressing readiness to challenge the Minister whenever he visits the state.