NLC Threatens Action Over Rivers Crisis

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed readiness to act on the ongoing political conflict in Rivers State, citing its impact on workers’ welfare.

The labour union believes the political unrest is detracting from the governor’s ability to effectively govern the state.

The Chairman of NLC in the state, Alex Agwanwo highlighted the growing tension and its negative effects on workers during a meeting in Port Harcourt.

Agwanwo criticized the political strife, emphasizing how it hampers the timely delivery of workers’ benefits.

He said, “We categorically condemn in totality the crisis in Rivers State and we call for immediate peace between all the political actors involved so that we can have peace and prosperity in the state. Honestly, this crisis is not helping us. When two elephants fight the grasses suffer. As workers, we are feeling the impact.

“The state is tensed. Our members are beginning to complain about the uprising and how their welfare is now being delayed. The N35,000 wage award has been implemented by the federal government, but the state workers are yet to benefit. We have been engaging the state governor on how to implement this, but due to this crisis, the governor has not been able to have time with us. He has been very busy. For us, this distraction must stop.

“It is affecting governance because the crisis has not given the governor time to concentrate on the issues of the state. In this festive period, we expected that workers would rejoice because we hoped that we would be paid the 13th month which has not happened in this state for years.

“This is what we wanted to discuss with the governor, but with these distractions, we have not been able to meet with the governor who has proven that he is workers friendly.

Story continues below advertisement



“If this whole crisis continues and the political actors will not allow peace to reign in this state, workers will have no choice but to make an effort to protect the benefits of our members. We will take every step legally to make sure we advance the course of our members.”