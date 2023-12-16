‘How Ganduje Plans To Deal With Wike’ – APC Chieftain Reveals

Former National Publicity Secretary of the now-defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has alleged how former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, tricked and planned to ‘deal with’ former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

According to Eze, after Wike had lost the 2023 PDP presidential ticket, Ganduje, who is now the national chairman of the APC, went abroad to ensure that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was sent back to the classroom of practical politicking to learn the rudiments.

“He has been tricked into thinking that he handed over Rivers State APC to him by wrongly dissolving the Rivers State Chapter and appointing some Wike’s loyalists as Caretaker Committee,” Daily Post quoted Eze.

By taking this action, he noticed that Ganduje had opened up the chance to deliver a significant blow to the former Governor of Rivers and his style of politics, although it was simply a tactic to submerge him in the vast realm of politics.

Speaking further, Eze commended the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, for turning “Wike into an unlearned comedian, poor cook, unskilled dancer and untalented entertainer.”

Wike Ignored My Counsel

According to Eze, the law of nature is at work against Wike who he said had once ignored his counsel.

Naija News reports that Wike is currently at loggerheads with his political godson, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

In a statement released on Saturday, Eze suggested that the Governor is now experiencing the consequences of retributive justice.

He pointed out that back in 2014, Wike had supported a group of five lawmakers, led by Evans Bipi, in their successful attempt to remove 27 lawmakers who were loyal to Amaechi, the then Governor of Rivers State.

Bipi was subsequently elected as Speaker. Interestingly, the tables have now turned, as five lawmakers have managed to oust 27 of their colleagues who were loyal to Wike.

“When I told him that whatever you sow will come after you, he ignored my counsel”, Eze said.

Eze also recalled that in 2018, when the then Governor of Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle, decamped from PDP to APC, Wike threatened fire and brimstone that he should vacate his office in line with the constitution.

Eze stated that Wike employed a similar approach with Dr David Umahi of Ebonyi State and the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade when they switched their allegiance from PDP to APC.

“The constitution is clear and the law must be adhered to and going by that, the decampees have lost their seats at the state legislature, it happened in Cross Rivers State so all the noise about the ex-lawmakers in Rivers State is a noise of no value,” Eze noted.