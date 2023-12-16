Anxiety As Aiyedatiwa Takes Action Over LG’s Accounts Days After Taking Over Power

The acting governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has frozen the accounts of the 18 local government areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), thereby creating anxiety across the state.

Reports also claimed that Aiyedatiwa has warned the newly created LCDA not to open new accounts.

Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who is currently on medical leave transferred power to his deputy, Aiyedatiwa some days back.

In a fresh development, Aiyedatiwa sent a letter to all local councils halting all financial activities.

The letter reads, “Distinguished HOLGAs, Your Excellency the Acting Governor of Ondo State had directed that all spending/ expenditure from local government account should be suspended, no signing of cheques, no change of signatories, no withdrawal of any sort until further directive.

“Please adhere strictly to instruction and be guided.”

One of the caretaker chairmen told Vanguard in confidence that the development was worrisome.

“Yes, he has blocked account of the local government. We don’t know why he’s doing that now,” the source said

Story continues below advertisement



Meanwhile, the acting governor has also said that his Deputy Chief of Staff, Omojuwa Olusegun, will be responsible for the preparation and signing of his official engagements for the time being.