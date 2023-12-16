LP’s Itubo Makes U-turn, Pledges Allegiance To Fubara, Drops Petition Against Him

The Labour Party (LP) has dropped its petition against the election of Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that LP had challenged the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 poll.

However, the Appeal Court in Lagos dismissed LP’s petition and upheld Fubara’s victory.

Weeks after the development, LP’s governorship candidate in the election, Beatrice Itubo said the party had dropped the case.

She made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television on Saturday in her Ogbakiri country home of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to her, the move followed deliberations with Governor Fubara as she also pledged her support for the current government for the prosperity of the state.

The synergy between Fubara and Itubo is the latest plot in Rivers State politics amid the political crisis rocking the oil-bearing state.

While Itubo had vowed to pursue the election petition to the highest length, insisting that the governorship election process was fraudulent, LP’s most recent move is believed to be connected to the strain between the Governor and his predecessor Nyesom Wike.