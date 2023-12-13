Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 13th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 13th December 2023.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu underscored Nigeria’s ambition to diversify its economy by engaging in a “friendly competition” with Russia in supplying energy to European markets.

He emphasised that this diversification could be achieved through natural gas and green energy initiatives.

Tinubu stressed the importance of partnerships for a new green economy in Nigeria and other African nations, asserting that effective efforts against climate change require collaborative endeavours.

He emphasized the need for a cooperative approach, arguing that developed nations have been slow to take necessary actions for too long.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake has revealed that some powerful individuals are the ones sponsoring banditry and kidnappings associated with the mining sector in Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday when he appeared before the House Committee on Solid Minerals to defend the Ministry’s 2024 budget estimate, Alake added that those behind the criminal activities are Nigerians and not foreigners.

The Minister added that the government is not resting in tackling the menace, however, as it is working on identifying such individuals and to make them face appropriate sanctions.

He noted that the government is committed to ensuring eliminating the insecurity in areas of the country with solid mineral deposits so investors who have shown interest in investing in the solid minerals sector in the country can have peace regarding their investments.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has asked the President Bola Tinubu-led government to tighten its belt as Nigerians are not ready to listen to excuses.

Issuing this warning amid reports that workers had only gotten a one-month payment that was meant for September, and reports that only a few workers had been paid for the second time, the TUC President Festus Osifo, urged the Tinubu-led federal government to pay with immediate, all federal civil servants their ₦35,000 wage award as agreed during a meeting that was held following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that Osifo during a press briefing on Tuesday, cautioned the Federal Capital Territory Minister and the 36 state governors to “tighten their belt in assuaging the plight of workers” caused by the loss of gasoline subsidies in order to prevent a new crisis in the nation.

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has confirmed Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Edison Ehie is one of the four lawmakers in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that Ehie was impeached in October during the political crisis to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara was removed.

He is a strong supporter of Fubara and was said to have frustrated an attempt to impeach the governor.

Announcing his removal, Speaker of the House, Martins Amaehwule, had said that the Majority Leader was removed for not attending a seating by the Assembly.

But in a ruling on Tuesday, the court restrained Martin Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from parading themselves or interfering with the activities of Rt. Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court also warned against the use of thugs and police officers to forcefully gain access to the Assembly Complex.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu, expressed her concern that the amount allocated in the 2024 budget for her ministry is insufficient to combat poverty in the country effectively.

During the budget defence session before the Joint National Assembly Committee of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, chaired by Senator Idiat Adebule, the Minister, on Tuesday, emphasized that the allocated overhead ceiling of N532.5 billion represents a 28 percent increase over the 2023 budget. This increase is intended to mitigate the impacts of inflation.

However, she pointed out that the 28 percent rise in the overhead ceiling does not align proportionally with the current inflation rate of 27.33 percent in the economy.

Edu urged the committee to carefully reconsider the budget carefully, expressing the need for a more reasonable allocation to effectively address poverty-related challenges.

She emphasized the importance of aligning words with actions and meeting the sincere demands of constituencies. Edu also noted the ministry’s special projects, which could contribute to achieving poverty reduction targets if adequately funded.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is set to commence another medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

In his absence, the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume responsibilities as acting Governor.

Naija News recalls that Governor Akeredolu has been absent from Ondo State since his return from medical leave in Germany, and has been administering the state from his Ibadan residence.

The development has sparked outrage with some stakeholders calling for his resignation or a formal transfer of power to his deputy.

However, on Tuesday, Governor Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, to the State House of Assembly communicated the commencement of another medical leave and transfer of power to his deputy in line with constitutional provisions.

The Governor said he would prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming official duties.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has advised newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to shun ‘childish’ politicians that demonize the electoral body after losing elections.

He asserted that some politicians who are sore losers blame INEC and attempt to delegitimize the electoral processes when they lose elections.

Yakubu stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with RECs at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The INEC boss explained that conducting elections is a huge responsibility and sacred duty.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has asked Nigerians to be wary of fake appointments circulating on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Segun Imohiosen, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said there are purported fake appointments by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.

He refuted information circulating on social media and other outlets urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate their selection for various federal government appointments.

Akume advised the general public to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts and disregard such information being peddled around.

President Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of some appointees.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made this known while reading the letter on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary.

Akapbio said President Tinubu is seeking the confirmation of the appointment of three Executive Commissioners of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and 19 Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

Those appointed are

1) Bashir Indabawa — NW — Executive Commissioner, Exploration & Acreage Management

(2) Enorense Amadasu — SS — Executive Commissioner, Development & Production

(3) Babajide Fasina — SW — Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation & Strategic Planning.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has appealed for financial support for victims of the accidental military bombing in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State made the plea in a post via his X handle on Tuesday after visiting the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

Obi urged governments at all levels and Nigerians to help set up a foundation for compensation of families affected by the bombing incident and similar occurrences in the past.

While appreciating the soldiers and other security agencies for the effort in securing the country, Peter Obi said there is a need for extra caution in their operations.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.