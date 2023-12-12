Peter Obi Makes Appeal To Nigerians After Visit To Victims Of Kaduna Accidental Military Bombing

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has appealed for financial support for victims of the accidental military bombing in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State made the plea in a post via his X handle on Tuesday after visiting the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

Obi urged governments at all levels and Nigerians to help set up a foundation for compensation of families affected by the bombing incident and similar occurrences in the past.

While appreciating the soldiers and other security agencies for the effort in securing the country, Peter Obi said there is a need for extra caution in their operations.

He said, “Today, I visited Kaduna state to commiserate with the grieving good people of the state on the unfortunate accidental bombing by the Nigeria Army at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government of the State. While in Kaduna I took time also to visit the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where those wounded in the ugly incident are receiving treatment. May Almighty God forgive the sins of those that died grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their irreplaceable losses. And for those receiving treatment in the hospital, I pray to God Almighty to grant them quick recovery.

“I thank the government of Kaduna State for their kind and caring intervention for the affected victims. I urge governments at all levels, and the good people of Nigeria to help in setting up a foundation for compensation of families affected in this particular incident and similar incidents in the past, and most importantly, in educating the young children orphaned in this incident. I also donated #5million as my widows mite in support of the staff and victims treatment in the hospital.

“Furthermore, while thanking our gallant soldiers and other security agencies for the great work they are doing in securing Nigeria, especially at this challenging time, there is now a need for extra caution in their operations, because the occurrence of 16 mishaps which have. Again, I maintain that we need to get our priorities right in our nation and channel our resources to more critical and productive areas that will be beneficial to Nigerians, and engender development in our nation. I remain committed to building Nigeria, the New Nigeria of our dreams.”