Peter Obi Visits Victims Of Kaduna Accidental Military Bombing

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has visited victims of the accidental military bombing in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands Obi visited the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that many civilians were mistakenly killed and several others injured when a drone strike from the Nigerian Army hit them while celebrating mahlud in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna State.

Speaking during the visit, the LP candidate called for a comprehensive probe of the incident by the government in order to prevent such future occurrences.

Obi submitted that such error has occurred not less than 16 times in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 500 people.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation and urged adequate support for the military in tackling the contemporary and emerging security challenges confronting the nation.

Furthermore, Obi advocated the setting up of a foundation to cater for the victims of Tudun Biri drone attack, particularly those who have been orphaned by the incident.

The former Anambra State Governor donated 5 million Naira to aid in the rehabilitation of injured victims.