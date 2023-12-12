Court Confirms Fubara’s Ally Ehie As Rivers Assembly Speaker

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has confirmed Edison Ehie as the authentic speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Edison Ehie is one of the four lawmakers in the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that Ehie was impeached in October during the political crisis to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara was removed.

He is a strong supporter of Fubara and was said to have frustrated an attempt to impeach the governor.

Announcing his removal, Speaker of the House, Martins Amaehwule, had said that the Majority Leader was removed for not attending a seating by the Assembly.

But in a ruling on Tuesday, the court restrained Martin Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from parading themselves or interfering with the activities of Rt. Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court also warned against the use of thugs and police officers to forcefully gain access to the Assembly Complex.