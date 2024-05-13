NLC Makes Fresh Demand On Tariff For Band A Customers, Threatens Nationwide Blackout

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that the federal government must revert the band A electricity tariff to the status quo before negotiating with the union on the matter.

This demand was made on Monday by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, during a visit to the Federal Ministry of Power, also known as Power House, in Abuja.

According to him, reverting to the status quo would ensure no party is negotiating under pressure.

The NLC President also threatened that if the government failed to heed their demand within a week, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) would be directed to stop power supply nationwide, plunging the entire country into darkness.

“Go to the status quo because even before you engage have to return to the status quo. So that none of us will negotiate under any pressure and you now start from there. But it can’t be at band Z and band A and ask us to come and discuss,” he said.

The NLC delegation was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mamudan Mamman, because the Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, reportedly had to attend the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Mamman said that based on the National Assembly intervention, the minister was set to invite the workers to negotiate the tariff.

Naija News recalls the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on April 3, 2024, announced the approval of a new electricity tariff for band A customers.

The adjustment was from N68/kwh to N225/kwh.