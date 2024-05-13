Wike: ‘Don’t Worry About Me, Intimidation Has Expiry Date’ – Fubara

Rivers state Governor, Sim Fubara, has declared that intimidation has a time frame for its expiration.

Naija News reports that Fubara made the declaration amidst his continued face-off with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that since October 30, 2023, Rivers State has been embroiled in a political crisis.

The crisis deeply divided the House of Assembly, with 27 lawmakers aligning with Wike while four others pledged allegiance with Fubara.

The crisis also became public knowledge following an explosion that shook the hallowed chamber of the State Assembly complex on the night of October 29, 2023.

Following the fire incident, the state lawmakers initiated an impeachment process against Fubara and suspended four lawmakers.

In an attempt to quell the crisis, President Bola Tinubu intervened in December 2023, leading to the formulation of an eight-point resolution signed by Fubara and Wike.

However, this peace pact had failed to quell the unrest in the state.

Last week, the crisis took a new turn as the All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership in the state urged the 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike to begin an impeachment process against Fubara.

Over the weekend, Wike and Fubara threw jabs at each other in the renewed cold war.

Speaking at the state’s Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara said people should be less worried about him, stressing that intimidation has a time it expires.

He said, “Intimidation has a time, and when it expires, it’s over. Even in the bible, Pharaoh intimidated the children of Israel, but it got to a time; the intimidation did not work again.

“Every bad thing that has a beginning has an end. Don’t worry about me – we have kept that behind; we are looking at the future.”