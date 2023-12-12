Akeredolu Commences Another Medical Leave, Transmits Power To Aiyedatiwa As Ondo Acting Governor

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is set to commence another medical leave on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, as a follow-up to his medical treatment.

In his absence, the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume responsibilities as acting Governor.

Naija News recalls that Governor Akeredolu has been absent from Ondo State since his return from medical leave in Germany, and has been administering the state from his Ibadan residence.

The development has sparked outrage with some stakeholders calling for his resignation or a formal transfer of power to his deputy.

However, on Tuesday, Governor Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, to the State House of Assembly communicated the commencement of another medical leave and transfer of power to his deputy in line with constitutional provisions.

The Governor said he would prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming official duties.

The statement read: “In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”